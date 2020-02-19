Drew McIntyre relates Roman Reigns' leukemia announcement, stepping away from WWE, and more

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have wrestled each other several times in the past

In an interview with the Israeli channel EGO TOTAL, Drew McIntyre addressed Roman Reigns stepping away from the ring in late-2018 due to leukemia.

Additionally, McIntyre weighed in on the perspective he developed after stepping away from the WWE in 2014, as well as his return to the company, winning the NXT Championship and being a locker room leader in NXT.

McIntyre explained that in 2018 after Roman Reigns let the world in on the fact that he’d been battling leukemia for several years, and he’d relapsed once again, everyone in the WWE was shocked and upset.

He added that no one cared about the wrestling aspect of Reigns’ announcement, and were all concerned about the man behind the Roman Reigns character i.e. Joe Anoa’i and his health.

He also noted that they were updated about his health during Reigns’ time away from the ring, and the latter stayed positive as did everyone in the WWE.

McIntyre lauded Reigns for having a fighting spirit and the blood of a warrior – stating that he wrestled Reigns after the latter’s in-ring return, and Reigns hadn’t missed a step.

The Scottish Psychopath expounded that his time away from the WWE was essential for him to become the performer that he is today, and in order to grow as a wrestler, sports entertainer and a person:

“The time away from the company gave me the opportunity and the perspective that I didn't maximize my time in the WWE.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Moreover, McIntyre highlighted that he had to step outside the WWE bubble, in order to gain a new perspective, put the pieces together, learn how to be a main event performer, and fulfill his potential.

Advertisement

McIntyre emphasized that he aimed to return to the NXT brand in 2017 – after having performed for several other promotions since 2014 – because he was well aware that the NXT fans are knowledgeable about what happens outside the WWE realm.

He reiterated that working in NXT meant a lot to him, particularly winning the NXT Championship as well as leading the brand and its locker room.