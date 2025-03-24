Drew McIntyre to reveal huge secret new faction and turn the tables on Damian Priest? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest may be about to face his worst nightmare in the form of Drew McIntyre's secret faction. The star might have the biggest plan for breaking his opponent before WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre has long made it clear that he's done messing around. For the last year, every star that he has faced has felt the wrath of the Scottish Psychopath, who no longer appears to have the patience or inclination to take it easy on anyone. Now that Damian Priest is the one to have crossed his path, and he's made it clear that he thinks that Priest has cost him quite a few opportunities.

With every star he's faced, he's gotten personal, and he may pull the ultimate trick on Priest, by making him face his former teammates. Finn Balor has been less than happy within the Judgment Day, and not getting to call the shots has been something he's been disappointed about. Meanwhile, his feud with Priest didn't go his way either, and he has unfinished business with the star who is now on SmackDown.

Heading into WrestleMania, McIntyre could bring Balor to SmackDown and reveal his secret faction with him and another member of the Judgment Day - JD McDonagh. McDonagh was always Balor's friend, and given that he's expected to be cleared to return before WrestleMania, returning to side with Balor in Drew McIntyre's new faction would be huge for him.

The combined forces of the three stars facing Damian Priest would leave the star completely alone once again, given that Rhea Ripley is also on RAW.

Drew McIntyre's new faction might be the answer to his problems

With McIntyre combining forces with Balor and McDonagh, it would make for an unstoppable force on WWE SmackDown.

The star has already shown frustration at not being the one to challenge for a title at WrestleMania, and now, with those two stars supporting him, the trio will make sure that they dominate everyone in their path.

They might even easily become WWE's most dominant faction. The coming weeks will reveal whether this happens.

