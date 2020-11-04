NXT has spawned numerous WWE world champions over the last decade and has proven to be the perfect finishing school for future champions. Triple H has put a lot of emphasis on developing the brand and NXT, as well as its sister brand, NXT UK, have put on fantastic shows over the years.

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, as well as multi-time RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, have both returned to NXT in recent times, and now another former WWE world champion wants to go to NXT.

Drew McIntyre, who had a run with NXT after rejoining WWE a few years ago has recently spoken about how he has asked Triple H on multiple occasions to allow him to go back to NXT.

Drew McIntyre says he wants to go to WWE NXT UK; reveals whom he wants to face

While speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, the Scottish Psycopath said that he has spoken to NXT supremo Triple H about going to NXT UK. He said that there was no wrestling scene in the UK when he began his pro wrestling career and that he wants to go back to where it all started:

"I’ve said in a few interviews that I bother Triple H every so often to let me get back to NXT UK and do something with him (Walter) because I came up in UK wrestling when there was no UK wrestling scene. I used to travel 12 hours just to learn to wrestle.

McIntyre said that he and the rest of the people involved in the UK scene worked hard to grow pro wrestling and that he couldn've have imagined that WWE would get involved in it:

"To see it go from where we took to it to WWE getting involved and creating NXT UK, I couldn’t have imagined that when I was a kid – like having WWE in the UK. Now we’ve got such a great system for people to learn. Things are on fire and I want to get back, and yes, I do want to fight WALTER." (H/T 411Mania)

McIntyre began training to be a pro wrestler at 15 years of age and wrestled all over UK and Europe before being signed by WWE in 2007. He was with the company until 2014 but was released by WWE. He wrestled in various promotions in UK and US, before being re-signed by WWE in 2017 and assigned to NXT.