Drew McIntyre reveals Brock Lesnar was confused with his involvement in 3MB

Newly-crowned WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has revealed that Brock Lesnar was confused with the Scottish Psychopath’s involvement in 3MB back in 2013. The faction consisted of McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Heath Slater and was mostly reserved for comedic acts.

In one such segment on RAW in April 2013, Lesnar came out to the ring and destroyed all three members of the group. Following the segment, Lesnar spoke to McIntyre backstage and asked why he was involved in such a thing.

“I remember it well,” McIntyre told SI. “Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me, ‘Why are you involved in this?’”

McIntyre then went on to reveal that Lesnar was confused and added that the Beast Incarnate believed in him.

“He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania.”

McIntyre then further praised the former UFC Superstar, stating that he is a “man’s man” and that while he is not very fond of people in general, he gives respect to the ones who deserve it.

“Brock is a man’s man,” said McIntyre. “He won’t do business with you if he thinks you’re not doing the job you should be doing. Brock is a very private person, he doesn’t like people too much, but he’s all about respect. To have earned his respect means a lot.”

McIntyre's journey to the top

McIntyre won his first-ever WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 after beating Brock Lesnar in the main event of the second night. His journey is nothing short of inspiring as it was just six years ago in 2014 that WWE terminated his contract.

After that, he worked in the independent circuit to reinvent himself and become the Superstar that he is today. Finally, in April 2017, he was re-hired by WWE for NXT. A few months later in August, he became the NXT Champion after defeating Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

He lost the title to Andrade in November at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and also injured his bicep towards the end of the match. McIntyre returned from injury on RAW in April 2018, allying with Dolph Ziggler in his initial months.

Two years after returning to RAW, McIntyre managed to win the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar in April 2020. It seems as though April has been a defining month for McIntyre in his career thus far.