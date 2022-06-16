"Until the day he finally retires" - Former WWE Champion reveals that his feud with Sheamus will never end

Drew McIntyre is ready to run it back with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown over and over again.

McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior battled it out on WWE SmackDown Friday night for the right to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. Unfortunately for both men, the bout ended in a double disqualification, resulting in neither man qualifying for the ladder match at this time.

Drew McIntyre was a guest on this morning's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his matchup with Sheamus last Friday ending with neither man getting their shot at Money in the Bank, McIntyre said he would keep running back his feud with The Celtic Warrior until he retires:

"Sheamus and I are gonna be running it back until the day he finally retires, and I'm still wrestling for about another 20 years. Like we've done this, as far as I can remember, we're gonna continue to do this, and the winners, in the end, will be the WWE Universe because we're gonna lay into each other, we're gonna beat the hell out of each other and all in the name of becoming champion, inevitably, hopefully, right now getting into that Money in the Bank ladder match to earn the right to be champion." [21:30 - 21:52 ]

Drew McIntyre doesn't want to face Sheamus in a Hell in a Cell match

In regards to what match McIntyre would want to face The Celtic Warrior in next, he was very clear that he didn't want it to be inside Hell in a Cell as his record in the match isn't good at all.

Speaking on the possibility on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre said:

"Oh, my goodness, I'd be too scared to name some of the stipulation matches, thinking what we might do to each other. Certainly not Hell in the Cell. I have an Undertaker-style record going with Hell in a Cell. Except I lose every Hell in the Cell match. Sheamus and I, I do prefer no disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere. When you allow Sheamus and Drew McIntyre no rules, we can use everything in the kitchen sink. We are going to use everything in the kitchen sink." [22:12 - 22:43]

Are you excited for the rivalry between these two men to continue? Who do you think will qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match? Perhaps we'll have answers as soon as this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

