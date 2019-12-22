Drew McIntyre shares rare past photo revealing stunning transformation

Matty Paddock FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Drew McIntyre

WWE star Drew McIntyre is back in Scotland in time for the festive period, and is clearly in a reflective mood.

The 34-year-old powerhouse, from Ayr, Scotland, is arguably the nation's most dominant wrestling export.

From his formative years training in the south of England and making a huge name for himself in the independent circuit, to moving to the US and eventually getting his big breakthrough with WWE, McIntyre's rise has been phenomenal.

The Scottish Psychopath, widely tipped to be Scotland's first WWE Champion in the future, took to Twitter to reveal a stunning image of himself in his teenage years - alongside a genuine legend of the squared circle to boot.

Back on home soil, he took a trip down memory lane, saying:

"Feels damn good to be back home in Scotland where my journey began 19 years ago.

"Everyone told me making WWE was impossible, nobody from Scotland had ever been signed, aside this guy right here, which encouraged me to keep pushing. I haven't changed a bit."

Feels damn good to be back home in Scotland where my journey began 19 years ago. Everyone told me making @WWE was impossible, nobody from Scotland had ever been signed....aside this guy right here which encouraged me to keep pushing. I haven’t changed a bit @JakeSnakeDDT pic.twitter.com/2WX3PHk6SY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 21, 2019

The photo shows a young McIntyre looking on intently as Roberts seemingly walks past - a rare insight into, and reminder of, just how far the current WWE star has come in his career.

It appears, however, that McIntyre is as motivated as ever, which can't mean good things for his rivals in the squared circle!