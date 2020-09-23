Drew McIntyre reveals strategy heading into his Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions

This Sunday, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions: Gold Rush in an Ambulance Match.

The match against The Viper will mark the first time that Drew McIntyre has ever competed in an Ambulance Match in his career.

During a recent interview with PWInsider, Drew McIntyre was asked if there was any particular strategy that he had in mind as he closes in on his showdown with The Apex Predator on Sunday:

"I've never been in an Ambulance Match. I've only ever been unfortunately in an ambulance a couple of times, not for reasons I wanted to be, for injuries, so I'm excited for the challenge. I've watched a few of them back, and there are a couple of good ones, but I think a lot of them are kind of just action for the sake of action. I think it's an opportunity to tell a really compelling story while having all the action you expect from a gimmick match like the Ambulance Match, so I'm pretty excited for that challenge. You know I've been obviously checking out all the videos, I'm a wrestling nerd, I've been checking out Shane versus Kane, I think the last one I watched was Braun and Roman and surprising, I think I found at least 5 or 6, Mike Awesome was the master of an Ambulance Match in WCW, I didn't realize that. I did my research and remembered. Yeah of course he was, I remember now. I'm excited about the prospect of it, I love a challenge."

Drew McIntyre discusses his future goals in WWE

During his two spells with WWE, Drew McIntyre has achieved a significant amount with the promotion. As well as being the current WWE Champion, the Scottish Psychopath is also a former NXT Champion, Intercontinental Champion and the Men's 2020 Royal Rumble winner.

That being said, there is still a lot that Drew McIntyre is looking to achieve in WWE. McIntyre stated that he has some big goals in his mind that he would like to accomplish. One such goal includes facing off against undefeated boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury in a WWE pay-per-view emanating from the United Kingdom:

"I've got a lot of goals, you know, like I said already, Day 1, every single day for me no matter what happens, I train like I'm number 2, I never think of myself at the top of the mountain. I've got some big goals, I don't want to give them all away, but one of the big ones when things get back to normal - I've started a little rivalry here and there on social media with big goals in mind and one of them is the Tyson Fury battle I want a UK pay per view. There's not a big one since Summerslam 92. I'm the first British Champion, the first Brit to win the Royal Rumble and I really think it's long overdue. So when things get back to normal that's certainly on my list of things I want to pull off."

I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ - Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020

