Drew McIntyre reveals the number one guy he wants to wrestle

Drew McIntyre is the future of WWE

Speaking with Israeli channel EGO TOTAL, the WWE 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, McIntyre revealed which current WWE Superstar he has been trying to wrestle over the past several years – said Superstar being none other than “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles.

McIntyre experienced several highs and lows during his first stint with the WWE. However, following his return to the company in 2017, he has been running through his competition, annihilating every rival standing between him and the top of the WWE food chain.

One ought to note that McIntyre is presently scheduled to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the latter’s title at WrestleMania 36, in what’s expected to be one of the most anticipated professional wrestling matches of 2020.

Apart from Lesnar, McIntyre insinuated that he’d love to wrestle several other Superstars.

Furthermore, McIntyre explained that there’s one Superstar, AJ Styles, with whom he’s crossed paths akin to ships crossing paths at night – be it in Impact Wrestling or the independent circuit – however a match between them never really materialized.

McIntyre added that for long, pro wrestling promoters have been trying to book a showdown between him and Styles, but for some reason, the matchup hasn't come to fruition.

The Scottish Psychopath continued that even though they’ve both been in the WWE for quite a while now, they've hardly ever been on the same brand.

“When I came back to Raw he was on SmackDown. Now we are both on Raw, and (the person I’d like to wrestle) that would be AJ Styles.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Advertisement

Moreover, McIntyre asserted his belief that he and Styles can have great matches and do many cool things together. He reiterated that a match between him and Styles has been years in the making, and he’s looking forward to competing against The Phenomenal One in the future.