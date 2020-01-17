Drew McIntyre reveals Vince McMahon kept a pretty big secret about his career from him

Drew McIntyre didn't know about 'The Chosen One'

Drew McIntyre is enjoying an upturn in fortunes at the moment. He has been given a new lease of life recently, as he appears to be turning face and has spent more time on the microphone.

The Scotsman is getting over with the crowd in a big way and is picking up strong wins. Drew is now being considered one of the front-runners to win the Royal Rumble. In fact, it's finally starting to feel that he is leaving up to his 'chosen one' gimmick that he was given during his first WWE run.

In an interesting revelation. McIntyre himself revealed during an interview with Corey Graves for WWE's After The Bell Podcast. The 'Scottish Psychopath' revealed that he had no idea Vince McMahon's 'chosen one' promo was coming.

"Basically, the chosen one started when I was about 23/24 when Vince McMahon endorsed me on TV. That’s not something I knew was going to happen. I would just in [the gorilla [position] and was aware I had a promo. They told me ‘Vince is going to say a quick thing,’ and ‘then you just go out react.’ I didn’t know that was gonna happen. And it was a huge moment for me.”

That's right, WWE actually didn't tell Drew McIntyre that the Chairman was going to hand pick him as the future of the WWE and a future world champion. Whilst that hasn't happened in WWE yet, could 2020 be the year that Vince McMahon's bold prediction comes true?

