Drew McIntyre reveals what he did as soon as his WWE title victory was televised

McIntyre won the WWE title by defeating Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows.

He kept the title upstairs at his home until the show aired.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was a guest on the latest edition of WWE Backstage. The Scottish Psychopath talked in detail about his victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and shared an interesting tidbit in regards to the title belt.

Fans might be aware of the fact that WrestleMania 36 was taped this year, way ahead of the actual airing. While speaking to the WWE Backstage panel, McIntyre said that he watched The Show of Shows with his wife and two cats. He also revealed that he doesn't like to watch himself on TV.

McIntyre further stated that after he won the WWE title, he put it upstairs until his victory was televised for the WWE Universe to see. As soon as fans learned of McIntyre's win, he ran up and got hold of the title. McIntyre explained that he felt the win wasn't 'real' until it was televised for the whole world to witness.

McIntyre won the WWE title by hitting four Claymore Kicks to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He had earned the opportunity to face The Beast by winning the 2020 Royal Rumble match, after eliminating Roman Reigns. McIntyre had eliminated Brock Lesnar in the annual free-for-all as well, after some assist by Ricochet.