Drew McIntyre reveals why winning Royal Rumble this year was extra special

McIntyre is now set to take on Brock Lesnar are WrestleMania

The Scottish Psychopath eliminated Roman Reigns at the end of the Rumble match

Drew McIntyre stunned the world by winning the Royal Rumble this year. However, him eliminating Brock Lesnar during the Rumble match got the second biggest pop of the night.

The #1 contender for the WWE Championship took part in a Q&A session with WWE UK where he revealed that eliminating Roman Reigns, in the end, to win the match was huge too.

“Not only did I eliminate Brock Lesnar when he was peak ‘Beast Brock Lesnar’, running rough shot over everybody, it’s that I actually went ahead and won the Royal Rumble by eliminating my last year’s rival, Roman Reigns… It’s just crazy to think of the journey I have been on…knowing how much work has been put in over the past 6 years… I’m going into WrestleMania in the main event to fight Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title.”

McIntyre was involved in a storyline on Monday Night RAW last year with Reigns. He was expected to be put over by the Big Dog last year but WWE did not go that way and instead had Roman win clean.

The two had clashed at WrestleMania last year but are involved in different title matches this year. While McIntyre takes on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns is going up against Goldberg for the WWE Universal title.