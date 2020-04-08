Drew McIntyre reveals why winning the WWE Championship in his first run 'would have sucked'

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre won the men's Royal Rumble in January to get a title shot of his choice at WrestleMania. During the match, McIntyre was the person who eliminated the dominant Brock Lesnar with a little help from Ricochet.

McIntyre went on to challenge Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 last weekend in the main event. The Scottish Psychopath went on to beat Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE Championship.

The new WWE Champion was on WWE Backstage this week and spoke about his win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He went on to talk about what he thought would have happened if he had won the WWE Championship during his first run in the promotion:

"If I won it back then—I'm just going to be completely honest—it would have bombed. It would have sucked. I would've sucked. If it would have worked out like a few other guys who got the opportunity—that were the same level as me—and it wasn't a great reign. I think I needed to go on this journey, I think it prepared me. ( H/T: WINC)

McIntyre also went on to talk about how his time away from the company made him the man he is today, adding that it prepared him for any situation. Here's what the new WWE Champion had to say.

"It molded me not only into the wrestler I am today but the man I am today and there's nothing that you can throw my way that I'm not ready for. 19 years of ups and downs have prepared me for any situation and that includes what's going on in the world right now. I'm so proud to be champion when we're going through difficult times—not as a company, as a world—and I want to keep everybody entertained and be the flag-bearer of RAW going forward"( H/T: WINC)

Drew McIntyre was let go by WWE in 2014 and he wrestled for a number of promotions, including Insane Championship Wrestling and Impact Wrestlling. He returned to WWE in 2017 on the NXT brand, quickly winning the WWE Championship from Bobby Roode.

McIntyre moved to the main roster in 2018, debuting as a heel as part of a tag-team with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler and McIntyre's short run together was sucessful with the duo winning the RAW Tag-Team Championships.