Drew McIntyre is currently in his second run with WWE, with his first run ending back in 2014. The Scotsman was the "chosen one" during his first run with the company and was destined for greatness.

The current WWE Champion witnessed and learnt from a few WWE legends at the start of his career, one of them being The Undertaker. Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sportskeeda about The Undertaker and said that he wished The Deadman would reconsider retiring from WWE. You can watch the interview below.

In another interview that Drew McIntyre had recently, he spoke about The Undertaker's run on SmackDown a decade ago and how the WWE legend was desperate to help the brand do better than RAW. The WWE Champion revealed that The Undertaker was in a lot of physical pain backstage back then.

Drew McIntyre reveals the pain The Undertaker was in backstage in WWE

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre

In the interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Drew McIntyre said that he noticed Undertaker in pain but even though The Phenom struggled physically, he put on a fantastic show for the fans.

"When he thought he was alone, I could observe just that he was in a lot of physical pain. But he was such a proud man, and he was so proud of at the time – it was kind of Raw versus SmackDown. Still is, but at the time, on the European tours, he was very proud that SmackDown would draw higher numbers than Raw during the international tours. And he kind of led by example, and he would fight through every night no matter what pain he was in. And I caught him a few times like, struggling backstage. But when he was in front of that crowd, you would never know as he was flying around the ring like a cruiserweight, giving everything he had 110 percent every night." (H/T 411Mania)

McIntyre said that these were not even televised shows, but rather house shows. He revealed that The Undertaker's work ethic motivated him to do better in WWE.

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre faced off against each other last year in a tag team match, when The Phenom teamed with Roman Reigns to take on McIntyre and Shane McMahon.