Drew McIntyre sends a passionate message to the fans ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2

The Scottish Psychopath is ready to experience his WrestleMania moment.

Will he dethrone the Beast Incarnate to become the new WWE Champion?

Drew McIntyre.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 was a successful outing for the WWE with the exceptional Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles attracting all the deserved praise for its cinematic brilliance.

WWE is now focussed on continuing the excellent work on Night 2 of the PPV and one of the biggest matches on the card is the WWE Championship showdown between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

The Scottish Psychopath was featured on the latest episode of WWE Chronicle and the #1 contender for the WWE title sent out a stirring message to the WWE Universe before the most important match of his career.

McIntyre talked about his journey being a redemption story, not just for himself but for the entire fanbase and the wrestling community as a whole. The former NXT Champion stated that he has waited 19 years for his WrestleMania moment and now that he in on the cusp of achieving a life-long dream, he is as prepared as ever.

While he admitted that he didn't envision his 'Mania moment to happen in an empty arena, he will feel every fan who will be watching his possible coronation from their homes. The incredibly well-made video ended with McIntyre declaring that it won't be his WrestleMania moment but the entire WWE Universe's moment to cherish.

Will Drew McIntyre rise to the occasion and finally win his first WWE or will the Beast Incarnate put a dampener on the occasion with another successful title defense?

WrestleMania 36 Night 2 will be aired in India on 6th April at 3.30 am only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.