Drew McIntyre sends a message to young fan after heartwarming moment at WWE Live Event

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre reacted to a fan saying that his son could not believe that the former world champion is a "real person."

Drew McIntyre is currently playing the role of a babyface in the promotion and enjoys a huge fanbase all over the world. McIntyre made his WWE debut in 2007 and is a six-time champion, which includes two reigns as the holder of the WWE title. He is also one of the seven participants who will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match on Saturday night.

A fan on Twitter recently posted a video from a WWE event where the Scottish Warrior is seen making his way to the ring. Before entering the square circle, the multi-time champion stops on the steel steps to point at the man's son Bear - a gesture by a man on a mission. The fan professed in his tweet that his son went berserk as McIntyre pointed at him and could not believe that it happened in real life.

The SmackDown star took note of the tweet and reshared the post to say "hi" to the 5-year-old. here is what he wrote:

"Hi Bear"

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Drew McIntyre's tweet

The reply from the 37-year-old garnered a lot of reactions from fans. Here are some of the best tweets from the collection.

A user asked McIntyre how he felt when he became the world champion during the Covid 19 pandemic as there were no supporters allowed in the arenas.

Bear's father replied with a picture of his son smiling at the WWE star, saying "hi" to him.

One user praised the former world champion for his kind gesture and stated that the world needs more people like him.

Gina Christina Maria @GinaChrisMaria @DMcIntyreWWE I love how you bring pure joy to so many people. We really need it in today's awful world. One of the highlights of my week is seeing you on Smackdown. Not much else to be cheerful about so much anymore. @DMcIntyreWWE I love how you bring pure joy to so many people. We really need it in today's awful world. One of the highlights of my week is seeing you on Smackdown. Not much else to be cheerful about so much anymore.

Drew McIntyre will be hoping to get his hands on the briefcase when he enters the ring at Money in the Bank on Saturday night. The premium live event is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this year.

