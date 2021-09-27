Former WWE Champion recalls being originally pitched to win the 2010 Money in the Bank Ladder Match instead of Kane

Drew McIntyre was originally pitched to win the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match in 2010.

Kane is often remembered for winning this match, as The Devil's Favorite Demon cashed in the briefcase on Rey Mysterio later that night to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Still, things could have been vastly different. Apparently, McIntyre was set to win the ladder match until plans changed a few hours before the bout.

Speaking to Gary Cassidy, Drew McIntyre looked back on these nixed plans and whether he wished things had turned out differently:

"There's nothing that jumps out to me as big as the stuff I heard during my first run like winning Money in the Bank one time till 8 PM, and it changing to Kane the night he beat Rey Mysterio for the title," said McIntyre. "But also looking back and understanding why certain things were done from a business perspective."

"In WWE, things are changing all the time, as I mentioned already, every single week non-stop," McIntyre continued. "As furstrating as it is at the time, when things don't happen that you really want to happen, I can look back now and say 'my goodness, I'm glad that never happened then' or 'that never happened there.'"

During his first run in WWE, the highest accolade Drew McIntyre achieved was the Intercontinental Championship. He later teamed up with Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal in 3MB before he was released in 2014.

Drew McIntyre's second WWE run has been much more successful

Drew McIntyre in WWE

McIntyre re-signed with WWE in 2017, and he was soon thrown into the mix in NXT. There, The Scottish Warrior proved his worth as a star competitior, and he was called up to the main roster just one year later.

McIntyre was first paired up with Dolph Ziggler, but as time progressed, he was presented as a bigger threat to the WWE roster. In 2020, McIntyre won the Royal Rumble by eliminating Brock Lesnar. The Scottish Warrior went on to challenge and beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre is now a former two-time WWE Champion, and he remains one of the company's top stars.

