Drew McIntyre shares incredibly emotional, heart-felt message following Royal Rumble win

Last night, Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble!

Last night, Drew McIntyre made history when he became the first-ever Scottish and first-ever British Royal Rumble winner.

McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar after a dominant showing from The Beast Incarnate, before progressing all the way to the end and chucking Roman Reigns over the top rope to stamp his ticket to WrestleMania.

Well, no doubt, it's been a whirlwind few hours for the ICW Hall of Famer, but The Scottish Psychopath has finally spoken out following his monumental win, posting an incredibly heartfelt message on Twitter.

McIntyre said that the outpouring of support has been overwhelming, before saying, "If this is a dream, do me a favor and don't wake me up."

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can....if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

WWE on BT Sport have also posted McIntyre's first post-Rumble interview, where he discussed his Royal Rumble win, realized that he was the first-ever British winner of the annual colossal clash, before confirming that he'll be going up against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania - joking that he'll need to bulk up to face The Beast Incarnate!

The Brits are here to take over 🙌@DMcIntyreWWE's barmy army will be out in full force come WrestleMania 🔥



This is so good!#RoyalRumble | #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/ZHmwBEsaLo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 27, 2020

