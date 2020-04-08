Drew McIntyre tells new rival he has to wait for WWE Championship match

Drew McIntyre has other opponents in mind before he faces his newest rival

Tyson Fury previously appeared in WWE against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre says Tyson Fury cannot face him until WWE’s own Superstars have had the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship first.

Both men have made comments about each other in media interviews this week, with Fury telling talkSPORT on the morning after WrestleMania 36 that he would “do the same thing to our old Drew” that he did to Braun Strowman when he defeated the new Universal Champion at Crown Jewel in October 2019.

Speaking on The Bump, McIntyre responded to the heavyweight boxer by saying he will “knock his head off” when the coronavirus pandemic is over and after some members of the RAW roster have had their chance.

“Apparently Tyson Fury and I are feuding now. He’s been petitioning for a match with me. I want to let the world know that our Superstars are getting a freaking match before him, but if he keeps pushing I’ll knock his head off when things get back to normal.”

Please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Tyson Fury in WWE

After defeating Braun Strowman via countout at Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury made amends with “The Monster Among Men” on an episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England when they joined forces to take out The B-Team.

In the months that followed, Fury repeatedly stated in interviews that he was going to knock out Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 after his fight against Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

However, the Brit has since confirmed that the coronavirus crisis prevented him from having a role at this year's WrestleMania.