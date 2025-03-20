  • home icon
Drew McIntyre to unite with real-life friend and form brand new WWE alliance on SmackDown? Possibility explored

Drew McIntyre on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]

Drew McIntyre failed to punch his ticket to WrestleMania during the Men's Royal Rumble match and the Elimination Chamber, and the reason for both his losses was Damian Priest. Both men have been trying to tear each other apart on the blue brand, and the Scottish Psychopath has made some enemies on his Road to WrestleMania.

Damian Priest teased teaming up with Jimmy Uso in a recent post on X, which could eventually lead to Drew McIntyre aligning with his real-life friend Wade Barrett. This could intensify their feud with tag teams involved, marking Barrett's return to the ring for the first time in nine years.

McIntyre unleashed an assault on Jimmy Uso on the blue brand, which took the latter off TV for a couple of weeks. While Jimmy has returned, he has turned his attention to the United States Championship, leaving his feud with McIntyre unfinished.

With Damian Priest's recent post, it is teased that Jimmy Uso might turn his attention back on the former two-time Elimination Chamber match winner, making this a two-on-one feud. This could lead to Wade Barrett turning heel and attacking Jimmy to align with his long-time friend Drew McIntyre.

A potential tag team match between the two duos on the European Tour could make things more interesting ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania opponent is seemingly revealed

Considering the massive storyline between McIntyre and Damian Priest, it is seemingly clear that both men are set to collide with each other at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

While the WWE Universe hasn't been very excited about the potential match, it is now too late for the company to turn things around and put them in different storylines ahead of WrestleMania 41.

It could be interesting to see how WWE builds this feud further to keep the fans engaged. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.

