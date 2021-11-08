Former WWE Champion doesn't want to face Roman Reigns right now

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has stated that he doesn't want to face Roman Reigns until the time is right.

The Scottish Warrior has feuded with Reigns in the past, and many fans have assumed the two stars will face off again soon. McIntyre has been drafted to SmackDown, and he'll likely chase Reigns' Universal Championship soon.

Speaking to Sky Sports, McIntyre had massive praise for Reigns, as he claimed that there's nobody close to the champion in the entire industry right now. He then mentioned how everyone wants to see a match between him and Roman Reigns, but he doesn't want it to happen right now. Instead,he wants to build up his own momentum first.

“...Everyone keeps saying to me, ‘it’s Drew and Roman, that’s obviously what’s going to happen," said McIntyre. "I’m sure it’s inevitably going to happen, but I don’t want it to happen right now. He’s got all this momentum and I’m a very patient man. I’ve been in the wrestling game for over 20 years now. I want to keep building up victories."

"I want to keep building up momentum," McIntyre continued. "He knows what I’m capable of these days, and I want him to have to watch me build up momentum and when the time is right we come together, and it’s going to be a huge match for us as Superstars but especially for the fans. Not until the time is right, though."

Roman Reigns already has multiple feuds lined up for him

Roman Reigns picked up a massive victory, thanks to some help from The Usos, over Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. But The Beast Incarnate is far from done with Roman Reigns. He'll surely return in a few months to settle the score, and the two foes are rumored to face each other at next year's WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns also has another massive dream match lined up for him in the form of his cousin and WWE legend The Rock. While there's no confirmation on when this match will happen, WWE is likely building towards it for some point down the road.

We eat first. #Smackdown You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain.We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #Smackdown https://t.co/aLXAtXMqmL

Presently, Roman Reigns is set to compete against WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series 2021 in a "Champion vs. Champion" match. Fans are looking forward to seeing both world titleholders take each other to the limit.

