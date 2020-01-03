Dustin Rhodes reaches monumental milestone due to AEW Dynamite match

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Dustin Rhodes' AEW Dynamite match made history (Photo credit: Lee South/AEW)

There's no doubt about it, Dustin Rhodes is one of the true veterans of professional wrestling, despite appearing to be timeless the second he steps through the ropes. But The Natural's experience has never been more evident as he stepped into the ring with Sammy Guevara on the New Year's Day episode, ushering the wrestling world into 2020.

One point, though, that seems to have flown under the radar is that the match actually notched up a major achievement for Rhodes as the AEW man hit an incredibly impressive milestone.

Dustin Rhodes has now wrestled in matches across five separate decades.

Having made his professional wrestling debut in 1988, The Natural has wrestled in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and now the '20s - and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

In fact, just a couple of months ago, Dustin Rhodes told me he still has plenty left in the tank.

I'm not done. I've got a few years left and I'm looking forward to it but what I really like doing is teaching these kids, man, because they are a sponge, man, they soak it up and they love it, and they're all very passionate and hungry about this AEW venture that we are on, man.

Advertisement

And according to Rhodes, AEW is most definitely the place to be, and the veteran's influence is all too evident, whether it be in the ring or behind the scenes.

We're knocking it out of the park every single week, we're doing some amazing, compelling compelling TV and it's fun to watch.

2020 looks like it's going to be an incredible time to be a wrestling fan, and fans most definitely shouldn't take legends like Dustin Rhodes for granted - particularly when you look at the wealth of experience he brings to a whole new generation.

“I’m not focused on NXT. I’m focused on my kids, our kids, here at AEW - because they are the future right now, to me and our company.”@dustinrhodes referring to the @AEWrestling roster as his “kids” is incredibly heartwarming.@SKProWrestlinghttps://t.co/SjLwYpnido — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 3, 2019

Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Dustin Rhodes on his incredible achievement, and hopefully, we see The Natural in the ring for many more years to come!