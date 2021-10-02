"I kinda hate her promos" - Former WWE manager on Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk this week.

This week's episode featured the fallout from night one of the WWE Draft. Mantell discussed at length how Charlotte Flair could make a difference to the blue brand.

Mantell mentioned Flair's in-ring work, but he wasn't a fan of her promos. The former WWE manager detailed that 'The Queen' derived many elements of her promo from Ric Flair. Mantell declared that he wasn't a fan of the "Woo" taunt even when Ric did it. However, he had no qualms with Flair since it helped him get over:

"I'm hot and cold on her. I think ger ring work is good, but again, I'm not as familiar with her as you guys are. I kinda hate her promos. I think she depends too much on the carry-over from Ric. You know the "Woo" and all that. Hell, I didn't like that when Ric Flair was doing it. But it got him over I guess, I don't know," Mantell said.

Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown

The RAW Women's Champion was the first pick of the Women's Division during the WWE Draft. Charlotte was present on the show last night after Smackdown picked her from the red brand.

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were scheduled to face each other this week in a highly-anticipated rematch of their WrestleMania encounter. The match ended when Sasha rolled up Bianca for the three-count following a distraction from Becky Lynch, who was at ringside.

But before The Boss could celebrate, the newly drafted RAW Women's Champion attacked Banks and Belair. The show went off the air with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch holding their respective titles high.

