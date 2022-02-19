"That's one of the greatest lines" - WWE Veteran says he popped for Paul Heyman's promo on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Following WWE SmackDown, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell cited one of Paul Heyman's lines from his introductory promo as the highlight of the show. In the closing segment of last night's episode, Roman Reigns came out alongside Paul Heyman to stand face-to-face with Goldberg.

During the promo, Heyman stated that he feels it is an honor and a privilege to stand next to Roman Reigns. He further mentioned that he found it to be "spiritually orgasmic" to be in such a position. Heyman further went on to sing the praises of the Tribal Chief before Goldberg made his way to the ring.

On the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Dutch Mantell sat down alongside Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to recap last night's episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding Paul Heyman's promo.

"The last segment had one redeeming quality in it. The Paul Heyman promo. What did he say? Spiritually Orgasmic? I popped. I fell out of my chair. I went 'My God'. That is one of the greatest lines I've ever heard in my life. Spiritually Orgasmic. That was good. That Heyman, he impresses me with his promos because he's flawless. He's flawless" [1:02:51 - 1:03:35]

Roman Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship tonight

Following his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns continued his dominant run as the Universal Champion. Still, the road to WrestleMania will not be easy for the Head of the Table. Earlier this month, Goldberg returned to WWE and challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Reigns is set to head into the Elimination Chamber as the Universal Champion, but there is little certainty over whether he will walk out with the title. On the other hand, Goldberg is looking to become a three-time Universal Champion as he faces arguably his most formidable challenge to date in a first-time-ever clash.

Even if Reigns manages to conquer Goldberg, he will have to deal with Brock Lesnar, who has already chosen him as his opponent for WrestleMania. Who do you think will be victorious in the Universal Title match tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

