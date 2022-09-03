Dutch Mantell hails this week's show as the best episode of SmackDown, credits WWE legend for inputs (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen personality Dutch Mantell touted this week's SmackDown episode as one of the best in the history of the blue brand.

The latest episode of SmackDown emanated from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Last week, the go-home show was taped in advance because most of the blue brand superstars are traveling to the UK for Clash at the Castle.

Dutch Mantell was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk this week. He reviewed the latest episode of SmackDown and mentioned that the show being pre-taped did not affect the quality of the product.

He called it one of the best episodes of the blue brand and rated it 8.5 out of 10.

"I think SmackDown tonight was probably the best SmackDown I've seen since I've been on this show," Mantell said. "I thought that this would be a maintenance show since the pay-per-view is tomorrow. But it wasn't. It actually introduced several new things that I enjoyed and I think the people were ready for them. And you can tell, the crowd they were really, really enjoying it." (From 0:47 - 2:52)

Dutch Mantell suggested Road Dogg had something to do with WWE SmackDown

During the conversation, Mantell mentioned that former DX member and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg could have contributed to the show.

"[It] shows you what creative can do for talent if they just want to do it or they have liberty to do it. Now we know how much difference Vince did make with the craetive team. Even if they had a new idea, if he poo-pooed it, it never got off the ground. I think Road Dogg had a lot to do with the show. To me, it had his fingerprints all over the places." (From 3:56 - 4:30)

He also pointed out that perhaps Vince McMahon was holding back some great ideas from the WWE creative team, and with him gone, the team was doing a better job.

