WWE SmackDown Results: Former US Champ teases alliance with returning Hall of Famer; Ronda Rousey attacks WWE official - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 2, 2022)

The SmackDown before Clash at the Castle kicked off with the Viking Rules match between The Viking Raiders and the New Day. For some reason, there were already weapons all around the ring, including part of a boat.

The Vikings started strong and charged after the New Day, but the latter managed to send the Vikings outside and hit the obligatory dives to the outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, the shields came into play, and Woods hit the barricades before Kofi brought in a kendo stick, only to be hit with a Rock Bottom from Erik for a near fall.

Woods brought a chair from under the ring. With the help of Kingston, he sent Erik into it in the corner. Kofi was sent to the front of the boat and was knocked out.

The Vikings hit Woods with the Ragnarok (double-team powerbomb) through two tables before getting the three-count in the ring.

Result: The Vikings Raiders def. The New Day

Grade: B+

The Usos and Sami Zayn were getting ready for the Bloodline's Celebration. The Usos told Sami that Paul Heyman should be there, but he wasn't.

We saw Shayna Baszler threaten to break Liv Morgan's arms on Saturday at Clash at the Castle, but the SmackDown Women's Champ came out and counter-threatened her, saying she would break Baszler's arm instead.

We got another short promo from Karrion Kross about his match with Drew Gulak before SmackDown continued.

Karrion Kross vs. Drew Gulak on SmackDown

Kross caught Drew by the throat off the bat and sent him into the corner. Gulak came back with some chops, but Kross no-sold them before hitting a massive suplex.

Gulak was caught in a sleeper hold on the mat before tapping out, ending the match rather quickly.

Result: Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak

Grade: C

After some Roman Reigns promos, Ronda Rousey was back to cause more chaos. Ronda Rousey received a letter from management and called Adam Pierce out to read it while a random fan yelled, "break his arm!".

The letter stated that Adam calling the cops on Rousey was unwarranted, and although she was still on probation, she was cleared to compete again.

Adam said that Ronda was a danger to everybody at the show, so he had to call the cops on her.

Ronda told Pierce to "kiss my a**" before walking out. Adam went on a rant about how he babysits superstars like Ronda and is never thanked for it. He said that Ronda was difficult to work with and called her the "biggest b*tch he had ever met" before Rousey locked an armbar on him.

Ronda eventually let go of the hold and walked out as the show moved on.

Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models on SmackDown

Max Dupri and his employees were out next to face Hit Row. Earlier in the match, Los Lotharios came out to spectate. They got into a yelling contest with Hit Row before MMM took them out with sliding kicks.

Back in the ring, MMM took Adonis down, and Mace cat-walked over his body. Top Dolla was tagged in and sent Mace outside before setting Mansoor up for a double-team dropkick and picking up the win.

Result: Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models

After the match, the Lotharios attacked Hit Row, and a big brawl broke out as MMM also got involved. The Street Profits came out to join the fight, and the Lotharios and MMM were sent outside while the Profits and Hit Row remained in the ring.

Grade: B

After the fourth Roman Reigns promo of the night, Happy Corbin announced an open challenge, and Shinsuke Nakamura answered the call.

Happy Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown

Corbin started strong but was sent into the corner with some kicks from Nakamura. Corbin came back with strikes but missed a suplex before Nakamura kicked him in the face and set up for the Kinshasa.

Corbin countered the move and hit the Deep Six for a near fall before Nakamura escaped the End of Days. Corbin ran outside the ring and back in before walking into the Kinshasa, letting Shinsuke win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Happy Corbin

Grade: B

Corbin was walking out of the arena after his loss when a limousine stopped before him. It sounded like JBL was in the car, and he invited Corbin in before driving off.

Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown

Butch ran at Kaiser right off the bat and tried for a guillotine. Kaiser took him down and hit a stomp to his jaw before Butch went for the fingers.

Kaiser was screaming about his mangled arm before trying for a top rope move but failing.

Kaiser was sent outside before Butch hit a massive diving uppercut from the top rope, taking him out.

After a break on SmackDown, Kaiser set Butch up in the corner for a massive dropkick before Butch kicked him in the side of the head. The latter countered a big DDT and hit the Bitter End before picking up the win.

Result: Butch def. Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther went after Sheamus following the match, but Ludwig made the champ back off, possibly because it was time for the Big Dog to show up.

Grade: B

Backstage, Jey didn't want Sami with the Bloodline, but Jimmy reminded them that the night was about Roman Reigns and they should put their differences aside for tonight.

The Bloodline was out next, and Jey kept talking over Sami, who was on the mic. The latter resorted to being the hype man and they introduced the Big Dog as he drove into the arena.

Roman took a Claymore out of nowhere and went down in the parking lot before Drew McIntyre came on screen and headed out to the ring.

Drew took out Zayn with the Glasgow Kiss before attacking the Usos in the ring.

Sami got a steel chair but Drew hit him with another Claymore before sending Jimmy through the announce desk and spearing Jey through the barricades.

McIntyre got on the mic and said he would be the new undisputed champ as SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B

The SmackDown before Clash at the Castle saw five whole Roman Reigns promos while Ronda Rousey was cleared to wrestle again. Drew McIntyre got his revenge on the Bloodline while JBL teased an alliance with Baron Corbin on tonight's SmackDown.

