"Drew McIntyre ruins it again" - Twitter erupts as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline gets destroyed before Clash at the Castle 2022

Drew McIntyre certainly took care of The Bloodline in a big way on SmackDown. It was the blue brand's final episode before Clash at the Castle 2022 and was centered around the second anniversary of Roman Reigns becoming the Universal Champion.

Video packages were broken down into five parts throughout the episode to highlight Roman Reigns' dominant championship run - essentially putting him in the same light as legends like Bob Backlund, Pedro Morales, and Bruno Sammartino.

However, the night didn't end well for him as he got out of his car only to be hit by a Claymore Kick - something Drew McIntyre would do successfully before destroying The Bloodline.

#BeLikeNoOne @Maturityon100 Man I cannot wait for #WWECastle theres a lot of great matches, but @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @WWERomanReigns for The Undisputed WWE/Universal Championship at this point I really don't know who going to win this mact and I love it #SmackDown Man I cannot wait for #WWECastle theres a lot of great matches, but @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @WWERomanReigns for The Undisputed WWE/Universal Championship at this point I really don't know who going to win this mact and I love it #SmackDown

Drew McIntyre took care of the Bloodline Tonight but what’ll happen Tomorrow?



#SmackDown With @WWEUsos not being able to go to the UK for #WWECastle this is a GREAT way to write them and @SamiZayn off television so that it’ll be @DMcIntyreWWE and @WWERomanReigns 1 on 1.Drew McIntyre took care of the Bloodline Tonight but what’ll happen Tomorrow? With @WWEUsos not being able to go to the UK for #WWECastle this is a GREAT way to write them and @SamiZayn off television so that it’ll be @DMcIntyreWWE and @WWERomanReigns 1 on 1.Drew McIntyre took care of the Bloodline Tonight but what’ll happen Tomorrow?#SmackDown

No man has pinned Roman Reigns since December 2019 - making it close to three years or 33 months since The Tribal Chief was pinned.

One of the things that people love about the current feud is that it's not as predictable as every Roman Reigns match, nor is it a guarantee that McIntyre will be winning the title match.

Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how things play out at Clash at the Castle and who will become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

