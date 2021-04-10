Dutch Mantell's WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 predictions

The WWE Universe is buzzing, as Night One of WWE WrestleMania 37 is less than 24 hours away.

This year The Showcase of the Immortals will emanate from inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida across two nights on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.

To preview this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view extravaganza, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III was joined by Jeremy Lambert and professional wrestling legend Dutch Mantell. All three men shared their predictions and thoughts ahead of WrestleMania 37, discussing the good, the bad, and the ugly heading into The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

With close to 50 years of experience inside the professional wrestling business, Mantell is one of the most celebrated and respected minds in sports entertainment.

Let's take a closer look at Dutch Mantell's WWE WrestleMania Night 1 predictions.

#7 Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella - Tag Team Turmoil match (WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One)

Which tag team will earn the opportunity to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 Night Two?

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will be featured across both nights of WrestleMania 37.

Night One of The Showcase of the Immortals will see tag teams from both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown compete in a Tag Team Turmoil match.

The last tag team standing will then earn an opportunity to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their titles on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Dutch Mantell admitted that he wonders if the fans are truly invested in this match. Therefore, his prediction could even be determined by a flip of a coin:

"Let me flip a coin. In this, this is almost one of those 'who cares,' nothing against the girls because I started the girls in TNA. I'm a big fan of the girls. It doesn't have any sizzle but it has more sizzle than effectiveness. Because I don't think anyone cares to tell you the truth. I like The Riott Squad. I just like them. I think the people like them and they'd get a big pop if the Riott Squad went over."

Can Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan outlast the other tag teams in this match and book their place for WrestleMania 37 Night Two? Only time will tell.

