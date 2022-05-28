Wrestling veteran details why WWE will miss Roman Reigns if he leaves the company (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes the company has no stars to fill the boots of Roman Reigns if The Tribal Chief leaves to pursue other projects outside of WWE.

Reigns is currently in the middle of a historic run with the top titles in the company. He has been the Universal Champion for over 630 days now. He also defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Dutch Mantell appeared for the Smack Talk podcast on the Sportskeeda Wrestling channel this week. The wrestling veteran mentioned that Roman leaving WWE would hurt the company a lot. He detailed that the entire roster was at the same level and so no one could emerge as a breakout star.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"They're all on the same level. That's why they don't have stars. That's why they're going to miss Roman. Roman is a huge, huge babyface right now. The Usos were babyfaces. They tried to turn it around in that interview. And they did a bit of high flying, but people love them." (From 47:45 - 48:05)

Roman Reigns turned 37 this week

The Tribal Chief celebrated his 37th birthday this week on May 25. On the occasion of The Tribal Chief's birthday, Paul Heyman took to social media to drop a message.

The Tribal Chief and his counsel have been a dominant force since joining forces back in 2020. Heyman has helped Reigns overcome several opponents, including his former client Brock Lesnar.

It remains to be seen if WWE can push some members of its roster to reach the same heights as Roman Reigns and maybe even dethrone the Tribal Chief. Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins could be some of the probable contenders. Only time will tell.

