WWE SmackDown Results: Riddle finds new tag partner; Former WWE Champion returns - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 27th, 2022)

The Usos kicked off SmackDown and after thanking Roman Reigns for allowing them the opportunity, they claimed that they became the undisputed tag team champs by beating RK-Bro all by themselves. Jey mentioned that it had been 12 years since their debut in WWE and thanked the fans for all their support.

The crowd chanted for the Usos before the duo got back in character and started trash-talking the fans. The brothers celebrated their title win and made fun of RK-Bro before Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance and challenged the Usos to a tag title match.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @WWEUsos Raise your hand if you've been DOWN SINCE DAY Raise your hand if you've been DOWN SINCE DAY ☝️#SmackDown @WWEUsos 🙌 https://t.co/vWf2rWoK6n

The Usos reminded Shinsuke that his partner Rick Boogs was out of action and Nakamura corrected them, revealing that his new tag partner Riddle. A brawl broke out and the Usos managed to clear the ring before isolating Nakamura.

Riddle came back in with the Floating Bro on the champs to take them out. Nakamura and Riddle kicked the Usos out of the ring and SmackDown moved on.

Backstage on SmackDown, Riddle said that it was Randy who had the idea of Shinsuke and him teaming up together to take on The Usos.

WWE SmackDown Results (May 27th, 2022): Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey

We saw Shotzi riling up the rest of the women's locker room and managing to unite Natalya and Shayna against Raquel Rodriguez. The trio headed outside to interfere in the match but Aliyah locked Shotzi in the locker room but Nattie and Shayna were already on their way out.

Rodriguez was dominating and had Ronda locked in an abdominal stretch when Shayna and Natalya came in and took her down. Rodriguez was beaten up by the duo and Ronda joined the brawl to help her out. Ronda and Raquel managed to toss the attackers out of the ring before we headed for a break.

Result: D.N.F.

Grade: C

Shayna Baszler & Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown

The match began during commercials with Shayna and Raquel in the ring, with Baszler dominating early on before. Raquel sent Baszler outside before making the tag to Ronda. Natalya was in as well and was being tossed around the ring by the women's champ.

Natalya locked in a sharpshooter before Raquel and Shayna were tagged back in. Raquel got a corkscrew elbow drop, pushing Shayna into Ronda. Natalya dragged Ronda out of the ring before she and Baszler could start fighting while Raquel hit the Tajana Bomb on Shayna for the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Grade: B-

The New Day were backstage and said that they would reveal their secret tag partner right before the match.

Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky on SmackDown

Shanky was first in with Humberto and had the early advantage before tagging in Jinder. The Lotharios made the tag as well before isolating Jinder in the ring. Jinder was sent outside before Angel kicked him through the ropes.

Angel headed outside and broke into a dance before Shanky snuck up from behind and bonked him in the head. In the ring, Humberto hit Jinder with a springboard knee and got the pin before Shanky could interfere.

Result: Los Lotharios def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

After the match, Jinder yelled at Shanky for goofing off, but the 7 ft Superstar told him off before dancing at ringside.

Grade: B-

Max Dupri was backstage on SmackDown when Adam Pierce told him that WWE's contract with his agency was indeed legal and binding.

Kevin Owens was obsessing over Elias and Ezekiel and invited Sami Zayn to the KO Show as SmackDown continued. Sami and Kevin caught up and put their differences aside before praising each other.

Zayn agreed that Elias and Ezekiel were the same person and it made Kevin almost cry. Owens asked Sami to leave SmackDown and go to RAW to sort things out. Sami said that he could not leave the Blue Brand and called Owens 'Uce' by mistake.

Owens called Sami naive and said that he wasn't in the Bloodline. Sami was furious and said that Elias and Ezekiel were not the same person. The two argued and called each other names before Owens brought up the times when the Bloodline abandoned Sami.

Owens said that if the Bloodline cared about him, they would come out if he called for them, and proceeded to call them out but no one showed up. Sami headed out and Kevin tried to talk to him but Zayn shoved him back and walked off.

Owens was furious and saw members of the crew take down the KO Show signs in the ring. Kevin ran back in and hit the stunners on the two crew members before SmackDown continued.

Ricochet & Drew Gulak vs. Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown

Drew and Ludwig kicked off the match and Gulak took a beating early on before being tossed out of the ring. Back after a break on SmackDown, Ricochet tagged in and hit a big springboard move before being tossed outside as well.

Ricochet lifted Kaiser on his shoulders but Ludwig jabbed him in the eye to get away. Gulak came in off a blind tag and tried to attack Kaiser but was taken down with a penalty kick before Ludwig picked up the win for his team.

Result: Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser def. Ricochet & Drew Gulak

After the match, Gunther hit Ricochet with a big boot to the face before getting another knee strike on Gulak before he was done.

Grade: B-

Sami Zayn was backstage and asked the Usos if he could join the Bloodline as an honorary member and the tag champs agreed to it.

The New Day & Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland on SmackDown

Sheamus and his boys were out first and said that they didn't care who the New Day's secret partner was. Sheamus said that they could get anyone in the world, but Fight Night would still beat them.

The New Day were out next and after some jokes, revealed their third partner to be Drew McIntyre! Butch and Woods kicked off the match and Kofi was tagged in early. Butch was isolated in the ring and the New Day unloaded on him on the mat before he came back with a few strikes and tagged Sheamus in.

Sheamus was in control and he isolated Woods in their corner before tagging Butch and Holland in. Woods managed to break free and tag Drew, who came in and cleared the ring before tossing Kofi at Holland.

After a break on SmackDown, Sheamus got a near fall before Woods took him down with a DDT. Outside the ring, Holland sent Drew into the ring steps and Woods into the barricades before Sheamus caught the SOS from Kofi in the ring.

Drew recovered and tagged in before destroying Holland and Butch with suplexes and neckbreakers. Drew dropped Butch outside and Woods came in with a kick through the ropes. Sheamus was tossed outside as well before Kofi hit him with a dive.

Drew got the Glassgow Kiss on Holland before hitting the Claymore. Woods was tagged in and he hit the top rope elbow drop before picking up the win.

Result: The New Day & Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland

Drew and the New Day celebrated their win before SmackDown went off the air after the match.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B-

Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle revealed their new tag team on tonight's SmackDown while The New Day took on Fight Night with the help of a special guest partner. Ronda Rousey teamed up with Raquel Gonzalez while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens almost had a happy reunion on SmackDown.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali