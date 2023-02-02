Dwayne Johnson beats Roman Reigns: Is WWE ready for a part-time champion?

Dwayne Johnson was heavily linked with a return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Rumors suggested that he would enter the Men's Royal Rumble match and win the whole thing, setting up a title fight with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

WWE teased Johnson's return multiple times, but nothing came to pass on January 28. It is a shame because everyone would have loved to see him and Reigns lock horns on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Without a doubt, the matchup would have been the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time.

While the Tribal Chief would have been the heavy betting favorite, no one can ever count The Great One out. So picture this - what if Rocky really ended up beating his cousin and taking his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the process?

Dwayne Johnson beating Roman Reigns would have witnessed a part-time world champion. In our opinion, it is a situation that has its benefits, but the cons outweigh the pros. Reigns is already working a semi-part-time schedule, meaning we don't see him and the world title as much.

As such, making Johnson world champion will only make things worse in that regard. WWE wants their championships to be exposed week in and week out, and that can only happen if a full-time superstar is the titleholder.

When was Dwayne Johnson's last world championship reign?

Dwayne Johnson hasn't been a world champion in a decade. His last reign came in 2013, beginning with his defeat of CM Punk at the year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

Johnson vowed to end Punk's record-breaking title reign and did so in style. The champion had him pinned after interference from The Shield, forcing Mr. McMahon to restart the match. The challenger prevailed post-restart, taking the three-count and the WWE Championship.

The Brahma Bull's next challenger was John Cena, who won the 2013 Royal Rumble match. They faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 29, with Rocky's title on the line. At the show, he lost to Cena, who avenged his defeat from the year before.

Ten years have passed since those days. Johnson is a man who always strives for success. Being the world champion again will surely be a goal for him right now. It's only a matter of time before that happens.

