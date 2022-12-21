Dwayne Johnson movies: Every movie and TV show The Rock has starred in during 2022

Dwayne Johnson has been a part of a couple of movies and TV shows in 2022. It was another strong year for him, continuing his streak of producing entertaining content.

Following a gap year in 2020, Johnson made three movies and was part of two shows in 2021. The momentum he garnered from the year carried forward to 2022 when he had one of his most high-profile releases. Indeed, it would have been a successful year if The Rock had only acted in that film. However, thankfully for his fans, he did more than play the role of Teth-Adam.

Dwayne Johnson performed in two movies and one show in 2022. He acted in Black Adam (the film mentioned above) and in DC League of Super-Pets. The WWE legend served as the producer of both movies and did voice-acting for the latter.

On the TV show front, Johnson had only one release, but it was a pretty big deal. He was the narrator, executive producer, and creator (because, duh) of Young Rock, which is like a biographical series covering his younger days and his journey toward where he is today.

The top pick from Dwayne Johnson's movies of 2022

Dwayne Johnson made two solid movies in 2022. When picking the more popular and high-profile one, there is no debate about it being Black Adam. It was not only one of the biggest releases of his career but also of the DCEU.

Johnson plays the role of Teth-Adam, a Kahndaq native who was gifted the powers of the wizard Shazam. He possesses the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Horus, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aten, and the Courage of Mehen.

Unfortunately, what the former WWE Champion does with these powers is not very hero-like, which puts him at odds with conventional superheroes.

Black Adam was released in the United States on October 21, 2022. It opened to mixed-to-positive reviews, with fans praising The Rock's performance and the steps the DCEU took with it.

Everyone hailed the last scene showing Henry Cavill's Superman, but following the actor's departure from the franchise, it's unclear what lies ahead.

