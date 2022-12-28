Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone (aka Ava Raine) recently made her debut on WWE's developmental brand in October this year. She was revealed as a mystery member of The Schism on NXT. The fourth generational superstar did not acknowledge the wrestling pedigree on NXT but instead regarded Joe Gacy and The Dyad as her family.

Raine apparently wants to make a name in WWE without any labels attached to her. She signed a developmental contract in February 2020, but her TV appearance was delayed due to the pandemic. Dwayne Johnson's daughter currently plays the role of a typical heel, serious and macabre, to suit the cult-like stable named The Schism.

A WWE Superstar's social media activities constitute a valuable part of their character. Often, they maintain their gimmicks outside the ring to solidify the kayfabe. Rhea Ripley and Dolph Ziggler are experts in the matter. Ava Raine is also catching up to them, as her social media has been flooded with posts on The Schism since her NXT debut.

Yet, a superstar sometimes breaks their character for the most influential people in their lives. While Dwayne Johnson's daughter hasn't mentioned her father on Twitter since her wrestling debut, she did send a heartfelt message to a former Women's Tag Team champion on her birthday.

Zelina Vega has been a mainstay of WWE since 2017. The inaugural Queen's Crown Champion has profoundly impacted the main roster, and her heelish antics are a lesson for many emerging stars. Legado Del Fantasma's manager turned 32 years old, with Ava Raine sending her wishes on Twitter. Dwayne Johnson's daughter broke her character by referring to Vega as one of the most important people in her life.

Zelina Vega reportedly trained Ava Raine during the latter's time at the WWE Performance Center. This is probably where their friendship began. Vega and Dwayne Johnson also shared a connection as they both worked on Paige's (aka Saraya in AEW) Fighting with my Family movie.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava Raine took a subtle dig at The Great One

On the November 1 edition of NXT, The Schism was interviewed by Cameron Grimes. He addressed the belief of many fans: whether Ava Raine was brainwashed into joining them.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter didn't react to Grimes. However, a question posed by WWE on BT Sport prompted a response from Raine. When asked what The Rock would think of her joining The Schism, Ava replied that it was "irrelevant."

This highlights Simone Johnson's motive of creating a different legacy for herself rather than living under her father's shadow of greatness.

