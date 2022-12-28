"I'm lucky to know you" - WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to Zelina Vega

Ava Raine sent a heartfelt message to WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega on her birthday today.

The Rock's daughter is currently a part of Joe Gacy's Schism faction in NXT. She began training at the Performance Center in 2020. The 20-year-old made her NXT debut on October 25th.

Ava took to Twitter today to send a heartwarming message to Zelina Vega on her birthday. The manager of Legado Del Fantasma turned 32 years old today. In her message, Ava referred to the inaugural Queen of the Ring as one of the most important people in her life.

"happy birthday to one of the most important people in my life @ZelinaVegaWWE 🖤 i’m lucky to know you," tweeted Ava Raine.

Zelina Vega challenges a member of The Bloodline on WWE's The Bump

Zelina Vega firmly believes that she can take down a member of The Bloodline by herself.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 32-year-old laid out a challenge to The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. She claimed that she was on a higher level than Heyman and suggested that she would be able to defeat the 57-year-old in a singles match.

"Yeah, I mean, I can see me going up against Paul Heyman," said Vega. "Paul already knows that I'm not only on his level but higher. I'm pretty sure when it comes to The Bloodline, like I said, give it time because I have my eyes on Paul. Hey Paul." [From 51:16 to 51:34]

Vega has had an impact on Legado Del Fantasma since joining the group when they arrived on the main roster. Santos Escobar made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup but lost in a terrific match against Ricochet. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the group on the blue brand next year.

