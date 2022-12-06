Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock in WWE, has been one of the most popular names around the globe. Over the years, he has excelled as an actor as well as a professional wrestler.

Fans have noticed that many wrestlers are not as tall as they are billed in Triple H's company. Such theories also revolve around The Great One, as he is billed as 6'5 but sometimes doesn't appear as tall.

Many fans across the internet have pointed out the relatively smaller height. The Rock usually makes jokes about the topic when asked about his real height.

Dwayne Johnson's Real Height Revealed: The Rock is not 6'5":

Multiple photos of Dwayne Johnson standing with people of similar billing heights are available, revealing that he is definitely not 6'5''.

The Great One with 6'3'' Roman Reigns

While talking about his height on Instagram in 2020, he stated that he is 6'4 in real life, despite reports of him being 6'5''.

I'm approximately Six Foot Twelve, which is why every time people see me, they go "You're a lot taller than I thought you would be". I think because all Hollywood actors are generally little shorty shorts..."I'm Six Foot Four, despite what some reports have said that I was Six Five, but no. I'm Six Foot Four and as of this morning [24 March 2020], I weigh 277 pounds." said Dwayne Johnson.

However, we can never be sure. There are also reports suggesting that he uses shoe lifts.

Fans expect Dwayne Johnson to return as The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Dwayne Johnson, facing Roman Reigns, has been a confrontation WWE fans have anticipated for years. The encounter seems possible for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The two mega-stars never declined the possibility of the match happening and have also dropped several hints that the dream match will finally happen when WrestleMania goes to Hollywood. Here are 5 hints that the battle will happen soon.

If the bout is to happen for the undisputed world championship, The Rock could make a return to WWE for the Royal Rumble match in January 2023. If that happens, the company will have plenty of time to build towards the most anticipated match currently possible in professional wrestling.

Will fans see the cousins battling at The Showcase of The Immortals? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Is he really 6'5''? Let us know in the comments section.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes