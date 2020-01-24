×
Dynamite Duos: Listing the 3 married couples who currently work together in AEW

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Feature
Published 24 Jan 2020, 02:29 IST
24 Jan 2020, 02:29 IST

The couples seem to be racking up on the AEW roster
The couples seem to be racking up on the AEW roster

There are a number of couples who are currently working together in WWE, with WWE pushing the real-life pairing of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch throughout 2019, whilst Charlotte and Andrade could be given the same treatment later this year.

Whilst WWE's couples have failed when it comes to remaining under the radar, there are a few couples on the wrestling circuit who have been able to keep their romance and then their marriage as secret as possible.

Interestingly, when AEW Dynamite debuted back in October 2019, there was just one married couple on their roster after just three months, there are three, this means that at some point there could be as many couples in AEW as their currently are in WWE.

#3. Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Cody has been one of the main faces of AEW ever since the promotion began more than a year ago, and his wife Brandi has followed him over to All Elite Wrestling and is now a main part of their Women's Division.

Both Rhodes and his wife were once contracted to WWE but now the couple are proving that they are so much more than just a ring announcer and a mid-card wrestler. Brandi is the founder of The Nightmare Collective alongside Awesome Kong, whilst Cody is currently set to face off against MJF in what is currently the most anticipated match of the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

View this post on Instagram

Sitting on another plane, my wife next to me(she’s bundled up and as asleep as you can be on takeoff. That blazing red hair she has now just effulgent against the light of the window) and I can’t help but acknowledge how immensely connected her and I have become. I love my Wife, and I have since the 2nd date we ever went on...but this isn’t that giddy honeymoon phase love I’m talking about. This is a formal and respected extension of my own body. She was introduced and thrust into an environment by marriage that looking back on and she’d known the road ahead, she might have declined ha. It is never easy being the son or daughter of a public persona, particularly one that shares your field and has had high success. That pales in comparison I think to marrying into it and immediately, without training-wheels, being judged and held to a standard almost beyond comprehension. I’ve only seen a handful who works so hard at their job, who constantly muses over it...and chases the impossible as a performer...satisfaction. She has not tried to change me, and a lot of me is fucked up. She waits til’ the end of every show, because even after everybody is gone I will sign and take pictures around the corral until literal building staff flickers the lights, she doesn’t resort to dramatics when accidents occur and I come up off the ground with a crimson mask and likely a wound that’ll last for some time but she instead takes my hand and sits with a rigid smile as I get stitched up, because she knows we will be here again...and again. It’s who I am. I think about her firm and somewhat intimidating precense in social settings and at work, and I think about how that same “power woman” juxtaposed against the one who comes home to 2 dogs who’s she had since she was in college. Two 16yr old pocket dogs, that she has protected and cherished and how she has more trust in them versus most people. I think about these partnerships that she’s sought out and brokered and how they all have a common trait, helping the less fortunate. She’s a total leader in a tepid and now too often ironic business. She gets the service we provide and I admire her pursuit of the dream we share. I love her.

A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on

#2. Allie and Braxton Sutter

Interestingly, real-life couple Allie and Braxton made their way over to All Elite Wrestling together, after originally meeting when they worked in Impact. Allie is a former Knockout's Champion whilst her husband thrived in the tag team division.

The couple officially married back in 2013 and made their AEW debut together a few months ago when The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny were all on hand to attack Cody Rhodes. Allie is now known as The Bunny in All Elite, whilst her husband is currently seen under the guise of The Blade.

View this post on Instagram

In the end, it's him and I ♥️

A post shared by Allie🐰☕️🇨🇦 (@alliewrestling) on

#1. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

Darby Allin has become one of AEW's most exciting talents over the past few months since he's proved that he's the kind of star who will put his body on the line at all costs. Last night's episode of AEW saw the debut of Hell's favourite Harlot, Priscilla Kelly, someone who has been surrounded by controversy throughout her career.

Many fans may be unaware that Darby Allin is married to Priscilla Kelly, since the couple exchanged vows back in November 2018. Kelly's debut on Dynamite this week means that Allin and Kelly are now the promotions newest couple.

View this post on Instagram

Life is grand. 📸 @brainbuster_

A post shared by DARBY ALLIN (@darbyallin) on

Modified 24 Jan 2020, 02:29 IST
AEW News & Rumors Cody Rhodes Darby Allin All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
