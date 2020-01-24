Dynamite Duos: Listing the 3 married couples who currently work together in AEW

24 Jan 2020

The couples seem to be racking up on the AEW roster

There are a number of couples who are currently working together in WWE, with WWE pushing the real-life pairing of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch throughout 2019, whilst Charlotte and Andrade could be given the same treatment later this year.

Whilst WWE's couples have failed when it comes to remaining under the radar, there are a few couples on the wrestling circuit who have been able to keep their romance and then their marriage as secret as possible.

Interestingly, when AEW Dynamite debuted back in October 2019, there was just one married couple on their roster after just three months, there are three, this means that at some point there could be as many couples in AEW as their currently are in WWE.

#3. Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Cody has been one of the main faces of AEW ever since the promotion began more than a year ago, and his wife Brandi has followed him over to All Elite Wrestling and is now a main part of their Women's Division.

Both Rhodes and his wife were once contracted to WWE but now the couple are proving that they are so much more than just a ring announcer and a mid-card wrestler. Brandi is the founder of The Nightmare Collective alongside Awesome Kong, whilst Cody is currently set to face off against MJF in what is currently the most anticipated match of the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

#2. Allie and Braxton Sutter

Interestingly, real-life couple Allie and Braxton made their way over to All Elite Wrestling together, after originally meeting when they worked in Impact. Allie is a former Knockout's Champion whilst her husband thrived in the tag team division.

The couple officially married back in 2013 and made their AEW debut together a few months ago when The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny were all on hand to attack Cody Rhodes. Allie is now known as The Bunny in All Elite, whilst her husband is currently seen under the guise of The Blade.

#1. Darby Allin and Priscilla Kelly

Darby Allin has become one of AEW's most exciting talents over the past few months since he's proved that he's the kind of star who will put his body on the line at all costs. Last night's episode of AEW saw the debut of Hell's favourite Harlot, Priscilla Kelly, someone who has been surrounded by controversy throughout her career.

Many fans may be unaware that Darby Allin is married to Priscilla Kelly, since the couple exchanged vows back in November 2018. Kelly's debut on Dynamite this week means that Allin and Kelly are now the promotions newest couple.