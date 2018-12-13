Early Prediction for Table, Ladders and Chairs 2018

The long match-card will have many amazing matches

The TLC lineup is set in stone, and one thing which can be said for the match card is that it is jam-packed. The last PPV of this year has TWELVE matches which is quite surprising because TLC isn't a 'Big Four' PPV.

It is going to be held in San Jose, California and the most brutal PPV is going to get a huge reaction from the crowd. WWE has given us a fairly finalised match-card, and there's not much of a chance that they will make any more changes to it.

TLC is going to determine a lot of things. It is going to determine the 30th person to enter both the Royal Rumble matches, it will decide the fate of Baron Corbin, and also the return of Braun Strowman.

With 12 matches on the card already, WWE has completely ignored the US Title. No match has been announced involving the US Title. But, if WWE is planning to add a US Title match, then it is probably going to be Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev.

We know what the match card is, let's delve deeper and predict what might be in store at this year-end event.

#1 Mixed Match Challenge: Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella) vs Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal vs Alicia Fox with the Singh Brothers)

Winner: Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella)

Stakes are high, but the match will be a fun filler

This match might feature in the pre-show because no one actually cares about this match. All the superstars involved in this match are jobbers currently, and they are not given a push at all. Surprisingly, both Carmella and Jinder Mahal were champions last year, and this year they have been reduced to jobbers.

With R-Truth involved, this match is going to be fun, but the stipulation is pretty serious. The winners of this match are going to enter #30 in their respective Royal Rumble match. As WWE has finally decided to use R-Truth, we can see Fabulous Truth winning the Mixed Match Challenge.

