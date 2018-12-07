×
Early Predictions for the TLC PPV

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
07 Dec 2018

TLC
TLC

Okay, so the final PPV of the year is upon us. Tables Ladders and Chairs(TLC) promises to be an amazing PPV specifically because there is a lot of intrigue surrounding some matches on the card.

There are a lot of rumors that have been floating about. According to some, WWE is planning for multiple championships to change hand at this PPV. But then WWE is known to change plans at the last minute(ask poor Wade Barett and his Nexus Team).

One title though that will certainly not change hands is the Universal Title( Brock Lesnar won't be making an appearance for this one). Raw after recording its lowest rating this week would really need to do something to make the show more exciting as the absence of the belt is starting to hurt for sure.

#1 SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Bar has been on a losing streak of late
This is going to be a good match. The three teams which are pretty much at the top of the mountain right now will face off each other in a triple threat(Hopefully this signals a push for some other deserving teams as well on the roster).

It's slightly tough to call because The Bar has been on a bit of a losing streak ever since they have separated from the Big Show. It's been three weeks on the trot where they have either lost to the Usos or the New Day or lost out in the triple threat singles match(which was amazing By the way).

The Usos seem to have the biggest momentum going into the match with Jey Uso also racking up a singles win in the Triple threat match.

By the looks of it, this could mean the start of another reign for the Usos or The New Day. It could be a way to bring Sanity into the title picture as well as the audience seems to have got tired of seeing these three teams jostle it out a bit too often.

My Prediction: The Usos Beat The Bar and The New Day to become the New SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
