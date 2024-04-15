With WrestleMania 40 in the books, WWE's next big premium live event is Money in the Bank. A few international shows will take place between now and then, but Money in the Bank is the next show where a future champion could emerge.

Winners of the ladder match possess briefcases that can be used at any time. Damian Priest waited rather long, choosing to make history by cashing in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

Since Priest is now a main-event champion, which other stars could join him by participating in the 2024 Money in the Bank match? The next seven WWE stars could follow in Priest's footsteps by winning the coveted briefcase.

#7. Ricochet always delivers in big spots

Ricochet has been wowing the WWE Universe for years.

The Highlight of the Night missed out on a spot at WrestleMania 40. Before the show, he was gaining traction by beating JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Bronson Reed.

Since he wasn't a part of the ladder match for the tag team titles, Ricochet must be a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match. He's one of the most exciting stars in all of wrestling and provides plenty of high-risk spots in ladder matches.

With a renewed push, he could even win against a heel champion in Damian Priest. Triple H sees the value in The One and Only, so he needs to be in the Money in the Bank contest.

#6. Solo Sikoa is climbing the ranks in WWE

After the Bloodline situation changed drastically on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa will start getting pushed as a top star. He took the group over after both Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso lost at WrestleMania 40.

Despite losing high-profile matches to Rhodes, Rollins, and other top faces, Sikoa has always been pegged as a future main-eventer. If things aren't resolved within The Bloodline, Solo will probably terrorize WWE until Roman Reigns returns.

A big way to up his profile would be to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. If WWE is serious about pushing him hard, then it would make sense for Sikoa to be the new Mr. Money in the Bank.

#5. Grayson Waller & #4. Dominik Mysterio would add annoying heels to the match

Every big match with a title shot on the line needs heels that the fans detest. Two current stars who fit that bill are Dominik Mysterio and Grayson Waller.

Waller seems like he was born to be annoying. The current SmackDown Tag Team Champion even refused to show up for the SmackDown following WrestleMania 40.

Mysterio's relationship with the fans is one of the funniest situations to watch. The audience hates him so much that he can barely utter a coherent line during his promos. If both Waller and Dominik are in the match, fans will hang onto every moment as they climb the ladder.

#3. Bron Breakker is a future WrestleMania main-eventer

Bron Breakker is now a full-time member of SmackDown.

With the way Bron Breakker has been pushed in NXT and on the main roster, he may be winning a big title sooner rather than later.

Breakker has run through the competition in his first few months on SmackDown. He's the future of the company and should have a spot in the men's ladder match.

The future may come sooner than we think, especially if Priest holds the title past Money in the Bank. Breakker winning would be similar to when Baron Corbin and Austin Theory won the match as up-and-coming heels.

#2. Gunther has been inches away from major title shots

Gunther needs direction following a big loss at WrestleMania 40.

Now that he is no longer the Intercontinental Champion, what's next for Gunther? He'll likely get a rematch for the title with Sami Zayn. If he is unsuccessful in regaining his belt, The Ring General will be moving up the card.

The easiest way would be to participate in and win the 2024 Money in the Bank match. Gunther's already one of the top heels in WWE and just needs the right opportunity to win a major title.

After his showings in the last two Royal Rumbles and his run as champion, the fans know big things are in his future.

#1. LA Knight was almost Mr. Money in the Bank last year

Is 2024 the year for LA Knight to win a championship?

Last year's runner-up should be the favorite to win Money in the Bank again this year. Before Damian Priest retrieved the case, Knight had his hands on it. Priest then chokeslammed Knight off the ladder, becoming Mr. Money in the Bank.

A large portion of the WWE Universe has waited for Knight to finally get his chance as a champion. He's challenged Roman Reigns on a few occasions, but outside interference prevented him from winning.

Like winning the Royal Rumble, one of the easiest paths to a championship is through Money in the Bank. Since he's still over with the audience, The Megastar must be a part of this year's ladder match.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Which WWE star must be in the men's Money in the Bank match? Solo Sikoa LA Knight 0 votes View Discussion