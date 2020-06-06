EC3 creates own version of Slammiversary commercial, hints at making an appearance for Impact Wrestling

EC3 was one of the many released WWE Superstars in April

Will we see EC3 at the Impact Wrestling PPV, Slammiversary?

Who will it be?

EC3 was a part of the WWE layoffs that took place in April because of the Coronavirus pandemic. EC3 has made his version of the Impact Wrestling, Slammiversary commercial that aired some time ago. In the video, EC3 suggests that he will be a part of the Slammiversary PPV, hinting that he may sign with Impact Wrestling.

Recently, Impact Wrestling released a commercial for its annual event Slammiversary. The commercial has been trending ever since for its creativity. Taking into account WWE's recent releases, Impact Wrestling has struck a chord with the Pro-Wrestling community with its Slammiversary commercial.

EC3 hints at returning to Impact Wrestling

After the Impact Wrestling commercial for Slammiversary aired, it sent shockwaves across the Pro-Wrestling community. Pro-Wrestling fans across the world must be awaiting Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV just to see which of the recently released WWE Superstars make appearances at the event.

EC3 who made his career in Impact Wrestling, didn't waste any time in capitalizing on the Slammiversary commercial. He tweeted out his version of the video, suggesting that he will be a part of the Slammiversary PPV. The tweet is embedded below:

In the video, EC3 plays the role of the mystery man watching the news braking on TV. It will be interesting to see whether EC3 goes back to the promotion that he has made his career in.

About Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary PPV

Slammiversary is one of Impact Wrestling's flagship PPVs that takes place around June, celebrating the promotion's inaugural event that was held in 2002. Slammiversary has been a mainstay PPV for Impact Wrestling since 2005, never missing out on a single edition ever since. This year marks the sixteenth edition of the PPV.

The PPV was host of one of the most entertaining matches in Impact Wrestling history, King Of The Mountain Match. AJ Styles came out victorious in the first-ever event, defeating Abyss, Monty Brown, Raven and Sean Waltman.

If its history is anything to go by, this year's event proves to be off the hook. While no details of the event are out yet, Impact Wresting has got the Pro-Wrestling world talking about the event. Slammiversary will air on July 18th. Be sure to tune into the event to find out whether any of the released WWE Superstars make an appearance and sign with Impact Wrestling.