EC3 posts an incredible thread of responses on Twitter following WWE release

The former 24/7 Champion was among the many WWE Superstars who were released

WWE's decision to release multiple Superstars from their roster has certainly shaken up the world of professional wrestling. Notable names including Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Erick Rowan, Sarah Logan, and EC3 have all been let go by the company and several Superstars have sent out various reactions on social media.

However, EC3, who during his time in WWE was barely used to his full potential on the main roster, took to his official Twitter handle and posted an insane thread of responses reacting to his release.

EC3 has an incredible thread of reactions to his WWE release

In 2018, EC3 made his return to WWE and started in the promotion's developmental brand of NXT. In his first match back in the Black & Gold brand, the former Impact Wrestling World Champion unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT North American Championship and failed to become the inaugural Champion.

Following his short stint on NXT, EC3 made his debut on the main roster and after a feud against Dean Ambrose AKA Jon Moxley. The former was then relegated to WWE Main Event, a secondary show which was pre-taped before Monday Night RAW.

Now that Ethan Carter III has finally been released from his WWE contract, the former Impact Wrestling sensation has posted an insane thread in response to his release.

Here is the amazing thread EC3 posted on Twitter:

ec3 character synopsis⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Created by a perfect storm of frustration, angst, restraint, solitude and the sense of losing everything, the character of ec3 forced himself to consider the inconceivable.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

That he was defeated.⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/63vA5avDgg — essential character III (@therealec3) April 15, 2020

With EC3 finally released by WWE, the possibilities for the former WWE 24/7 Champion are endless in the world of pro wrestling, and it would be really interesting to see where EC3 ends up next.