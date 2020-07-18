EC3 posts incredible video featuring his first post-WWE match, possibly debuts new finisher

EC3 dropped an epic 7-minute video titled 'The Narrative' on his 'Control Your Narrative' channel on YouTube. The dense and layered video had many different takeaways to unpack, and we'll try to get the best bits in.

Most importantly, EC3 was featured in his first match following his WWE release. The match took place in an underground arena, which had a ring surrounded by a few people and a referee. His opponent was a bodybuilder named Merton Woolard, otherwise referred to as 'The Fodder' in the closing credits.

EC3, of course, made quick work of 'The Fodder' and he may have also unveiled a new finishing move right at the end - the Cobra Clutch Crossface.

The entire video was shot and edited like a short film, designed to unleash EC3's new 'Control The Narrative' gimmick.

The video started with EC3 on the rooftop looking at the scenery as the camera panned close to him. He reached out into his pocket and pulled out a small plastic pill bottle. He gobbled up a red pill, and the video kicked off to another gear from there onwards.

EC3 began walking towards the 'arena' where he had the match, and along the way, he was joined by a few people wearing hoodies that had 'Free EC3' written on them.

A scene then showed up of him torching a few items in a burn barrel, which included an action figure of his and a WWE envelope.

Before the closing credits, EC3 fired off a warning stating, "You have been warned"!

Check out the video below:

Will EC3 return to Impact Wrestling?

EC3 has been building up his new character from the day he was released from WWE, and he has constantly posted cryptic tweets and videos about his gimmick and future on social media. EC3 was one of the many talents teased to appear at Slammiverary, and his new video could be the final hype package before he shows up at the Impact Wrestling PPV later tonight.

Could he be the mystery fourth man in the World title match? It could very well be him! Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson confirmed their Impact Wrestling signings recently, but there is certainly more in store for the highly-anticipated show. Free EC3 indeed!