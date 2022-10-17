ECW Legend The Sandman shares a strange fact about his entrance 

ECW Legend The Sandman has revealed that Metallica's Enter Sandman wasn't always his entrance theme.

Known as The Sandman in ECW and WWE, and Hardcore Hak in WCW, the Hardcore Icon amassed a cult following in the late 1990s. This was due in no small part to his entrance, which saw him make his way through a crowd of rabid fans, drinking beer and smoking cigarettes on the way to the ring. He would also bust himself open by hitting his face with beer cans. This entrance and all its antics were set to the backdrop of the Metallica anthem, Enter Sandman.

However, the Hardcore Icon has revealed that this wasn't always his entrance theme. During an interview clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, the former Hardcore Hak credited a very different type of song as his original entrance theme. The former ECW World Champion revealed that he used Big Shot by Billy Joel while wrestling in Memphis.

"In Memphis I was using Big Shot by Billy Joel." [1:48 - 1:53]

The Hardcore Icon then expressed his love for Billy Joel's music.

"I love Billy Joel. I saw him in concert like 10 times. One of my favorites," he added. [1:57 - 2:02]

The Sandman then explained why he chose Enter Sandman as his entrance theme

The former Hardcore Hak then explained the story behind using Enter Sandman as his entrance theme in ECW.

Sandman revealed that he picked the music himself, as wrestlers often made their 'own call' regarding themes in ECW. However, the idea was given to him by a young construction employee of his in North East Philadelphia.

"He goes 'listen to this song' , I f***in' listen to it and I was like, damn. And that helped elevate me even more. Y'know? The right entrance music?" he added. [3:10 - 3:26]

Sandman worked for ECW between 1992 and 1998, and then again from 1999 to 2001. Between these runs, he captured the ECW World Heavyweight Championship three times.

What did you think of The Sandman's comments? Did you enjoy his entrances to Enter Sandman? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, and give H/T to Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes