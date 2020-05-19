The Rated-R Superstar has responded to the challenge from last week

It's official. Edge and Randy Orton will square off once again at Backlash in a bout dubbed by WWE as 'the greatest wrestling match ever'.

The challenge was laid out by Randy Orton last week as he came out to tell Edge that he was the better man at WrestleMania 36. But The Viper couldn't keep a straight face for long as he said the WWE Hall of Famer won because it was not a proper wrestling match and challenged him to a traditional bout at Backlash.

As we did not get an answer from Edge last week, Randy Orton opened this week's show and wanted an answer from the Rated-R Superstar.

He didn't have to wait for long as the WWE Hall of Famer came out and fired a few shots at The Viper and even reminded him that he took the Intercontinental Championship from Orton.

"This wasn't the life you wanted. This was the life you were handed. This was your BACK UP plan." - @EdgeRatedR to @RandyOrton #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2NiIcS3t2R — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 19, 2020

Randy Orton cut him off and asked him to answer the challenge to which Edge gave a resounding yes to make it official.

Edge vs Randy Orton

These two are set to add a new chapter to their storied rivalry at this year's Backlash. At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton gave us an incredible Last Man Standing Match that saw the Rated-R Superstar pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see how the build to the match at Backlash will be given how personal it was during the run in to WrestleMania 36.