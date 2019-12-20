Edge breaks silence amid Royal Rumble return rumours

Sripad Published Dec 20, 2019

Edge

Edge has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has not been cleared to make an in-ring return yet. The former WWE champion also insisted that he has not signed a new deal amid rumours that suggested the same.

The Rated-R Superstar simply tweeted: “Still not and still not. Period” to make it clear that he is not returning to the ring soon.

Still not and still not. Period. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 20, 2019

The tweet comes following PWInsider's Mike Johnson's report last night about Edge possibly making his return at the Royal Rumble next month. The report said:

We've heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that's where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. My gut feeling is we'll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.

This isn't the first time Edge has been rumoured to make an in-ring return. The Superstar was also reported to be in a mixed tag-team match earlier this year when Becky Lynch kept taking shots at him on Twitter.