Edge would "love" one more tag team run with Christian in WWE

Edge made history over the weekend when he won the Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot, being only one of a handful of men to do so in WWE. As well as this, Edge's win came on the 11th anniversary of his 2010 Royal Rumble win.

A huge moment in the 2021 Royal Rumble was the unexpected reunion of Edge and Christian. Christian seems set to return to WWE as a part-time Superstar, whereas Edge has claimed to be a full-time WWE star in the run-up to his title match at WrestleMania 37.

Edge recently spoke to Metro about his desire for him and his best friend Christian to have another run together in WWE's tag team division.

"I would love it! I think at some point that would need to happen - just because there's so many opportunities there. Between Edge and Christian against the Usos - I mean, man! Edge and Christian against The New Day, Edge and Christian against Ziggler and Roode, Edge and Christian versus The Street Profits! Not for nothing, Edge and Christian versus Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. There's some stuff there."

Some of the matches suggested by Edge may well be dream matches for some WWE fans, who have been desperate for the pair to reunite.

Edge opened up about his emotional reunion with Christian in the 2021 Royal Rumble

The moment that Edge and Christian teamed up in the Royal Rumble was one that was heartwarming for many fans of the two, who haven't wrestled together for 10 years. Of the moment, Edge said:

"Here's the beautiful part, here's where wrestling can work at it's purest, best level. When you have reality and truth, and real emotions that can't be fabricated, that can't be written, that can't be scripted."

The popular star continued.

"So the look you saw on my face as Christian was coming down the ramp, that was real. That was me being part dumbfounded that we were both in the Royal Rumble in 2021 after being told we could both never do this again. Proud - there was pride because I know how hard he worked to get back to the point where he could be cleared - which was evident by looking at him."

Edge also admitted that he knew that Christian had been cleared to wrestle.

"There's so many emotions in that moment and in that look - because I've known he's been cleared for a little while, right?"

