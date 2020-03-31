WWE News - Edge comments on his WrestleMania match being in an empty arena

Edge will face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

Edge's WrestleMania encounter with The Viper will be his first one-on-one match in nine years.

Edge returned at Royal Rumble in January

For the first time since WrestleMania 27, 11-time World Champion Edge will be back at The Show of Shows this year. The Rated-R Superstar will take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and it will mark his first singles bout in nine years.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in WWE making several changes to this year's WrestleMania, one of which is to host the event without any fans in attendance. Edge was asked about this scenario during a recent interview with ESPN and he accepted that it's disappointing to perform in an empty arena. However, he takes this as a challenge and wants to deliver a compelling story to the fans, who will be tuning in to watch WrestleMania.

"Is it disappointing that it's not in front of an audience? Of course, it is. I'm not going to lie. But at the same time, I look at the challenge, and I go, 'OK, how do you tell a compelling story?' And in my mind, I picture everyone at home and how they're going to react and how they're going to come out of their chairs and how they're going to get angry and just get lost in it. And if we can do that, then that's all we set out to do."

The Rated-R Superstar revealed how he never thought of performing at a WrestleMania again, owing to his severe neck injury. Now that he has the opportunity, Edge doesn't want to squander it and focus on delivering some entertainment to the viewers amidst the pandemic.

"For so long, I never thought this would happen again, right? What that taught me is to appreciate it all. And no matter what it is, you pull the positives. That's all you can do. The positives are always there. ... And it's a strange time, but it's also a time where we can hopefully help people for a few hours enjoy themselves. And for me, as a performer, that's an honor and a privilege, and that's not lost on me after not being able to do this particular form of entertainment for nine years."

WrestleMania 36 is 'Too Big for Just One Night'. With matches like Edge vs. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles on the card, it is surely going to be an event no wrestling fan would dare to miss.