Edge.

Edge and Randy Orton have been announced to return on the upcoming episode of RAW after Money in the Bank and the feeling across the board is that WWE will continue the rivalry between the veterans. WWE's preview of the segment suggests that Edge and Orton still have some unfinished business to settle and it could potentially lead to another match. However, what if it's just a red herring and WWE is actually building up to possible Rated-RKO reunion?

On the brand new edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the scheduled appearances of Edge and Randy Orton and what can be expected on the episode of RAW.

Tom said that the storyline was all about love - Randy Orton's twisted love to ensure that Edge doesn't put himself in danger by wrestling again. That was the crux of the angle and Edge proved beyond doubt that he was more than ready to compete again.

Tom opined that the fans could possibly witness the reformation of Rated-RKO. Randy Orton and Edge could bury their differences and ride together once again and it can happen at the Extreme Rules PPV.

Edge & Randy Orton vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy?

Tom went on to state that the former World Tag Team Champions can go up against Seth Rollins and Murphy after they reunite.

Here's Tom's explanation of the tantalizing scenario:

The storyline was really all about love, a twisted love yes, but it's Randy Orton. That's the only love he knows. So, really he was trying to be protective of Edge. Well, Edge has not proved his point. So maybe at Extreme Rules, a tag team gets back together. Maybe we get Rated-RKO vs. Rollins & Murphy. If Stone Cole Steve Austin can forgive Triple H and become a 2-man power trip, we can surely expect Edge and Orton to be the best of friends.

WWE is experiencing an unprecedented dip in ratings due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is one of the reasons why Edge and Orton are being brought back to TV. While resuming their feud would increase the viewership figures, the return of Rated-RKO is a sure-shot rating booster if booked right.

Advertisement

Rated-RKO disbanded in 2007 and it would be refreshing to see Orton and Edge in a tag team 13 years after they ended their alliance.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Orton and Edge back together as a tag team?