Edge details the lengths WWE went to hide his return 

WWE went to great lengths to ensure Edge's return remained a secret.

Edge was even given his own wrestling ring to train in.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge shocked the world back in January when he made his in-ring return as part of the 2020 Royal Rumble match, more than eight years after he was told he would never wrestle again.

In a world where social media has leaked a number of surprising returns in the past, somehow The Rated-R Superstar was able to keep his return a secret and it appears that WWE went to great lengths to ensure that his Royal Rumble return was one of the greatest of all time.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Edge revealed that The Revival and his wife Beth Phoenix were all part of his training ahead of his comeback, whilst WWE opted to send him his own wrestling ring rather than have the return leaked by allowing him to train at the PC.

"I talked to [Triple H, Paul Levesque], and I said, 'I can't go to a ring anywhere because people will start seeing me. I can't go to the PC.' So they sent me a ring. I got a warehouse space, and I set up a ring and basically had my own personal 'Field of Dreams,' and I just got in there and got to work. Thankfully, I'm married to another Hall of Famer who can pick up and body slam me, which you can't say for a lot of wives. The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they'd come, and they'd get in there with me, and they'd put me through my paces."

After being out of the ring for a long time, Edge revealed that he was still able to keep up with The Revival, which was when he realised that he could have the return that he wanted.

"I was keeping up with them. I wasn't tired, and I wasn't sore, and I thought, 'OK, this is going to happen, and this is going to happen at a level that I wanted.' I didn't want to come back and be anything less than what I was. I'm going to have to work differently. I'm going to have different limitations ... I still want to be able to go in there and be able to go half an hour."