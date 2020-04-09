Edge hits back at criticism of his WWE WrestleMania 36 match against Randy Orton

Many fans complained that Edge vs. Randy Orton lasted too long

Edge competed in his first one-on-one match in nine years

Edge

Edge has responded to criticism of his WWE WrestleMania 36 match against Randy Orton by saying he was “very, very proud” of his performance.

The Last Man Standing encounter, which Edge won after hitting a Con-Chair-To on his opponent, lasted over 36 minutes, making it the second-longest match in WrestleMania history.

The length of the match has divided fans on social media, but Edge told Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast that he is not concerned by people’s negative opinions at a time when WWE is trying to entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Complain about the length of a wrestling match during a pandemic? Like, really? Come on. But they’re also the same people who are gonna complain that Bill [Goldberg] and Brock [Lesnar] go for four minutes, so I just think there’s a segment of people who enjoy not enjoying things and dwell on negatives.”

The Hall of Famer added that everybody is entitled to their opinion but he has only heard positive responses from people within WWE and on his social media pages.

He also mentioned that Bret Hart phoned him after WrestleMania 36 to tell him how much he enjoyed the match.

