Edge issues major WrestleMania 36 challenge

Will The Rated-R Superstar's challenge be accepted?

This will be Edge's first match since returning from retirement.

Edge on tonight's RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW much like last week's SmackDown emanated from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show kicked off with WWE Hall of Famer Edge issuing a major challenge to Randy Orton for their grudge match at WrestleMania 36.

Orton RKO'd Edge's wife Beth Phoenix who came on RAW a few weeks ago to update everybody on The Rated-R Superstar's condition after he was heinously attacked by The Viper. Edge revealed that she came to tell the WWE Universe that he would be retiring once again but that will not be the case anymore and the WWE Hall of Famer promised that Orton will not be able to get back up after their match at WrestleMania.

The 11-time World Champion then challenged Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 that WWE confirmed will take place from the Performance Center instead of the Raymond James Stadium at Tampa Bay, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge shocked the WWE Universe after he made a grand return at this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He put on a solid performance and eliminated three Superstars before getting eliminated by SmackDown's Roman Reigns.

The next week on RAW, Randy Orton laid out Edge with a vicious attack. Now, it remains to be seen if The Apex Predator will accept Edge's challenge or not.